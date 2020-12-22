Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Distribution Agreement With Megapharm Ltd. to Commercialize Gvoke in Israel and the Palestinian Authority

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Megapharm Ltd. (“Megapharm”), a leading Israel-based pharmaceutical company, for the commercialization in Israel and the Palestinian Authority of Xeris’ Gvoke (glucagon injection) for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in adults and children with diabetes ages 2 years and above. Gvoke is the world’s first and only ready-to-use liquid glucagon.

Under the terms of the agreement, Megapharm will be responsible for registration and marketing of Gvoke in Israel and the Palestinian Authority, as well as named patient services supply, and Xeris will be responsible for manufacturing, product supply, quality assurance and control, regulatory support, and maintenance of IP. Gvoke is expected to be available in Israel in 2022. Gvoke will also be available in Israel prior to registration on a named patient basis starting in early 2021.