 

Park City Group Introduces Supply Chain and Grant Management Solution for Government

Park City Group (PCG), a leading supply chain technology provider, is announcing the release of a cost-effective and easy-to-use platform for sourcing, distribution, inventory control and grant management for critical emergency management supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE).

The new solution, built on PCG’s ReposiTrak platform used extensively in the retail and grocery supply chain, will streamline and automate critical supply chain processes and will solve the challenge of complicated and manual grant tracking and auditing that has become so overwhelming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PCG has also developed an online PPE MarketPlace to help government and healthcare organizations struggling to find reliable PPE suppliers with reasonable pricing and attainable minimum order quantities. The PPE MarketPlace will allow orders of items such as masks and gloves from smaller agencies and organizations to be aggregated, satisfying the minimum order quantities required by suppliers to keep costs reasonable.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the challenges of emergency management and emergency services agencies who often rely on a patchwork of systems that lack interoperability and fall short in critical ordering, inventory control and grant management features,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of Park City Group. “Our ReposiTrak supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing tools resolve the long-standing issues that vex emergency management, health and safety leaders at a time when resources are stretched thin and the need is urgent. Our goal is to reduce the laborious reporting requirements for grant management and allow these agencies to focus on emergency response and preparedness for natural disasters.”

PCG has just completed a successful six-month trial of the ReposiTrak emergency management supply chain platform with a group of multi-state emergency management agencies, which demonstrated the power of one comprehensive sourcing, inventory control and grant management platform to reduce labor cost, improve inventory control and streamline the reporting and auditing of grants. The ReposiTrak platform will not only improve effectiveness in a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, but also in ongoing preparedness and response for tornadoes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

In addition to offering a complete end-to-end supply chain solution, agencies will have the flexibility to choose modules to quickly operationalize the platform features they need most urgently. Universal data exchange is inherent in the ReposiTrak system, so modules can be easily integrated with existing systems for better data flow, efficiency and transparency.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its industry-leading ReposiTrak Inc., subsidiary. ReposiTrak has three product families—Compliance and Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions and MarketPlace sourcing and B2B commerce—and provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solutions suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at repositrak.com and parkcitygroup.com.

