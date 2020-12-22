 

Hyatt Announces Plans for a New Hyatt Regency Hotel in San Francisco

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020   

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate entered into a franchise agreement with 50 Third Street Owner LP for Park Central San Francisco to join the Hyatt portfolio as an affiliated hotel, effective Friday, December 18, 2020. The hotel is managed by Highgate and expected to rebrand to Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa, following significant renovations. The 681-room Park Central San Francisco, located in the heart of San Francisco’s south of market (SoMa) neighborhood, will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation starting in early 2021, that will include a full redesign of guestrooms, transformation of the meeting and event spaces, ground floor lobby area and food and beverage experience, as well as a relocation and expansion of the fitness center.

Exterior of the hotel that will rebrand to Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa (Photo: Business Wire)

“Hyatt continues to prioritize thoughtful growth in locations that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers. We are thrilled to further grow Hyatt’s presence in the great city of San Francisco, which is an important market for Hyatt,” said David Tarr, senior vice president of development, Americas, Hyatt. “The renovation of Park Central San Francisco will be truly remarkable, and we look forward to having the hotel join the Hyatt Regency brand to offer a seamless, intuitive experience for guests.”

Once the hotel joins the Hyatt Regency brand, it will be the third Hyatt Regency property in the San Francisco area, joining Hyatt Regency San Francisco in the financial district steps away from the iconic Embarcadero and Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa is expected to be the 10th Hyatt hotel in the San Francisco area.

Park Central San Francisco is located along 3rd Street between Market and Mission Streets, bordering San Francisco’s famed Union Square and the financial district. Ideally positioned near the city’s most celebrated attractions and steps away from the Moscone Convention Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Children’s Creativity Center, Oracle Park and Mission Bay.

