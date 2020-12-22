 

Pennsylvania American Water and Royersford Borough Invite Customers to Participate in Telephonic Public Input Hearing on Wastewater System Acquisition

Pennsylvania American Water and Royersford Borough will join the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to hear public comment on Pennsylvania American Water’s recent application to acquire the Royersford Borough wastewater system assets. Royersford’s system serves approximately 1,600 wastewater customers in Montgomery County, and Pennsylvania American Water is already the water provider in the area. According to Borough officials who agreed to the wastewater system sale in December 2019, the proceeds of the sale will support local economic priorities and fund the long-term needs of the Borough. Additional details about the proposed acquisition and potential future rate impact were included in a notice mailed to all Pennsylvania American Water customers and all current Royersford Borough customers in September and October.

The public input hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. using a telephone conference call platform. If you wish to speak at the public input hearing, please contact the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) at 1-800-684-6560 by Jan. 6, 2021 to register as a witness. If you do not register in advance, you may not be able to testify. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the OCA. At the public input hearing time, the call-in number to participate will be 1-800-231-0316. If you are testifying, please call in 10-15 minutes before the hearing starts so the moderator can give instructions and test the audio.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

