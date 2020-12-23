Misonix to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it will be participating in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Misonix Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Misonix Chief Financial Officer, will be making a virtual company presentation on Thursday, January 14th at 3:40 p.m. ET. Management will also be available to speak with institutional investors in one-on-one virtual meetings throughout the day.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com .