 

Maiden Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offers for Its Preference Shares, Series A, Series C and Series D

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden”) announced today the expiration of and results for, as shown in the table below, its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Offer”) through its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. (the “Company”), for Maiden’s Series A Preference Shares, Series C Preference Shares and Series D Preference Shares (each as defined in the table below and, collectively, the “Securities”).

Series of Securities

CUSIP No.

/ ISIN

Liquidation

Preference

Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

Offer

Price

Aggregate

Number of

Securities

Tendered as

of Expiration Time

 

Aggregate

Number of

Securities

Accepted

for

Purchase

Aggregate

Number of

Securities

Outstanding

Following

the

Offer

 



Aggregate Total

Consideration

Accepted for

Purchase

 

8.250% Non-Cumulative

Preference Shares, Series A of Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

(“Series A Preference Shares”)

G5753U 120 /

BMG5753U1201

$25.00

$10.50 per share

545,218

545,218

5,454,782

$5,724,789

 

7.125% Non-Cumulative

