Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden”) announced today the expiration of and results for, as shown in the table below, its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Offer”) through its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. (the “Company”), for Maiden’s Series A Preference Shares, Series C Preference Shares and Series D Preference Shares (each as defined in the table below and, collectively, the “Securities”).

Maiden Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offers for Its Preference Shares, Series A, Series C and Series D

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden”) announced today the expiration of and results for, as shown in the table below, its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Offer”) through its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Maiden …



