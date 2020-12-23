Maiden Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offers for Its Preference Shares, Series A, Series C and Series D
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden”) announced today the expiration of and results for, as shown in the table below, its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Offer”) through its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. (the “Company”), for Maiden’s Series A Preference Shares, Series C Preference Shares and Series D Preference Shares (each as defined in the table below and, collectively, the “Securities”).
|
Series of Securities
CUSIP No.
/ ISIN
Liquidation
Preference
Per Share
Offer
Price
Aggregate
Number of
Securities
Tendered as
of Expiration Time
Aggregate
Number of
Securities
Accepted
for
Purchase
Aggregate
Number of
Securities
Outstanding
Following
the
Offer
Aggregate Total
Consideration
Accepted for
Purchase
8.250% Non-Cumulative
Preference Shares, Series A of Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
(“Series A Preference Shares”)
G5753U 120 /
BMG5753U1201
$25.00
$10.50 per share
545,218
545,218
5,454,782
$5,724,789
7.125% Non-Cumulative
