In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Large Support of Its Affected Financial Creditors as of December 18, 2020
Regulatory News:
On November 26th, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announced having entered into a lock-up agreement with the members of the coordinating committee representing the group of holders of each series of 2024 Senior Notes, 2026 Senior Notes and of the EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes, also holding interests in the RCF1 and the Credit Suisse Facility (representing approximately 51.1% of the 2024 Senior Notes, approximately 72.7% of the 2026 Senior Notes, 100% of the Credit Suisse Facility, approximately 44.9%2 of the RCF commitments and approximately 22.2% of the EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes) (the “Cross-Holders Coordinating Committee”). On December 7th, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group announced having entered into an amendment to the lock-up agreement.
Following the conclusion of the lock-up agreement and, later on, the amendment to the lock-up agreement, any of the holders of the 2024 Senior Notes and 2026 Senior Notes (the “Senior Notes”) has had the opportunity to accede to the lock-up agreement and, at its own election, to:
- either subscribe to some of the new money and refinancing instruments and/or issuances, for specific amounts, pursuant to the terms and conditions described in the press release published by Europcar Mobility Group on November 26th, 2020 (the “Initial Press Release”). Such Subscription Period (as this term is defined in the Initial Press Release) has been opened from November 26th, 2020 until 5 p.m. (London time) December 11th, 2020;
- or commit to backstop in the same proportion any remaining amount (for which no commitment would have been received) under all the new money and refinancing instruments and/or issuances, being the New Money Equity under the Rights Issue and the Senior Noteholders Reserved Capital Increase, the Fleet Financing New Money, and the RCF Refinancing (as such terms are defined in the Initial Press Release), pursuant to the terms and conditions described in the press release published by Europcar Mobility Group on December 7th, 2020 (the “Backstop Press Release”). Such Backstop Commitment Period (as this term is defined in the Backstop Press Release) has been opened from December 7th, 2020 until 5 p.m. (London time) December 18th, 2020.
