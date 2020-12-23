 

EOS imaging Announces Its Financial Agenda For 2021

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, announces its financial calendar for the year 2021.

2020 Full-Year Sales

January, 11 2021 (before opening)

2020 Full-Year Results and 2021 First-Quarter Sales

April, 20 2021

Ordinary General Meeting

June, 17 2021

2021 First-Half Sales

July, 21 2021

2021 Half-Year Results

September, 23 2021

2021 Third-Quarter Sales

October, 14 2021

*Subject to change. Press releases are published after the market closes.

All information about EOS imaging, such as financial reports or presentations, is available on the Company's website under the heading "Investors".

ABOUT EOS imaging
 EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 380 system installations in more than 40 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and has more than 165 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI

