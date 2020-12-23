EOS imaging Announces Its Financial Agenda For 2021

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, announces its financial calendar for the year 2021.

Date *

2020 Full-Year Sales January, 11 2021 (before opening)

2020 Full-Year Results and 2021 First-Quarter Sales April, 20 2021

Ordinary General Meeting June, 17 2021

2021 First-Half Sales July, 21 2021

2021 Half-Year Results September, 23 2021

2021 Third-Quarter Sales October, 14 2021

*Subject to change. Press releases are published after the market closes.

