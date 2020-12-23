 

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Special Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 22:30  |  57   |   |   

HONOLULU, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) (the “Company”), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announces that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on January 20, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 6, 2021.

Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce a special dividend of $0.10 per share. This year has been very challenging but we have been working diligently to produce good results for our shareholders. Including this special dividend and other dividends paid in 2020, stock purchased in our initial public offering at $10.00 per share will earn dividends equal to 10.2% of their initial investment in Territorial Bancorp Inc.”

Forward-looking statements - this press release contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “will,” “may” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • statements of our goals, intentions and expectations;
  • statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies;
  • statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and
  • estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:

  • general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected;
  • competition among depository and other financial institutions;
  • inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments;
  • adverse changes in the securities markets;
  • changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements;
  • our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;
  • our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, if any;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board;
  • changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans;
  • changes in our financial condition or results of operations that reduce capital available to pay dividends; and
  • changes in the financial condition or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and a wide variety of other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Walter Ida
(808) 946-1400


Territorial Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Special Dividend HONOLULU, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) (the “Company”), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announces that its Board of Directors has declared a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Auxly’s Subsidiary KGK Science Receives Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...