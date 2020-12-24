 

MedMen Announces Cancellation of 815,295 Class A Super Voting Shares

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) (“MedMen” or the “Company”), a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today announced that effective as of December 10, 2020, pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in a purchase agreement between MedMen and Andrew Modlin dated January 30, 2020, the remaining 815,295 Class A super voting shares that had been held by Mr. Modlin were automatically cancelled. Concurrently, the proxy that Mr. Modlin had granted to Benjamin Rose in respect of the voting of such shares expired. As a result of the share cancellation, the Company has only one class of outstanding shares, being the Class B subordinate voting shares.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with flagship locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, the Company’s loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com.

18.12.20
MedMen Appoints Reece Fulgham as Interim Chief Financial Officer
16.12.20
MedMen Announces Tom Lynch Elected as Chairman of the Board
07.12.20
MedMen Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
03.12.20
MedMen Announces Tracy McCourt as New Chief Revenue Officer
02.12.20
MedMen Confirms Release of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on December 7, 2020
02.12.20
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended September 26, 2020 and Issuance of Management Cease Trade Order
24.11.20
MedMen To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on December 7, 2020

