Taubman Centers Shareholders Approve Merger with Simon Property Group

Over 99.9% of the shares voted were in favor of the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, which constitutes approximately 80.1% of the outstanding shares entitled to vote. Shares voting in favor also included approximately 71.7% of the outstanding shares entitled to vote held by shareholders other than the members of the Taubman family. The final vote results, as certified by the independent Inspector of Election, will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) (the “Company”) announced that, at a special meeting of shareholders, its shareholders today approved and adopted the previously announced amended and restated merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of November 14, 2020, among the Company, The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (together with the Company, “Taubman”), Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) (“Simon”) and certain other parties, and the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (the “Transactions”).

Subject to customary closing conditions, the Transactions are expected to close in late 2020 or early 2021.

About Taubman

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong. www.taubman.com.

