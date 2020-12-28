 

OFG Bancorp to Report 4Q20 Results and Hold Call Monday, January 25, 2021

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report fourth quarter 2020 financial results Monday, January 25, 2021 before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.

  • Participant Toll-Free Phone Number: (888) 562-3356
  • Participant International Phone Number: (973) 582-2700
  • Conference ID: 864-1568

The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter. Visit the webcast link in advance to download any necessary software.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 56th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

