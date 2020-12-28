OFG Bancorp to Report 4Q20 Results and Hold Call Monday, January 25, 2021

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report fourth quarter 2020 financial results Monday, January 25, 2021 before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.

Participant Toll-Free Phone Number: (888) 562-3356

Participant International Phone Number: (973) 582-2700

Conference ID: 864-1568

The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter. Visit the webcast link in advance to download any necessary software.