Hudson Technologies Applauds Adoption of Omnibus/Covid-19 Relief Which Includes the Phasedown of HFC Production

“Hudson’s founder, Kevin J. Zugibe, PE, built our Company around his vision to promote sustainability and a circular economy in the refrigerant industry. As such, one of the cornerstones of Hudson’s operations is the reclamation of refrigerant and the complementary services we offer to support reclamation and system optimization. Our industry, along with many NGOs, has been working diligently to assist the Federal government’s development of a program for the orderly phasedown of virgin HFC production and use. Similar to the previous phaseout directed at ozone depleting substances (“ODS”), such as R-22, this legislation will commence the EPA’s path to begin rulemaking to accomplish the goals of an HFC phasedown. An important difference between this legislation versus the ODS phaseout is that when the EPA and refrigerant industry embarked on that phasedown to the eventual phaseout of virgin supply of ODS, the reclamation industry was in its infancy. Today, the reclamation industry is established and strong, with Hudson representing approximately 35% of all refrigerant reclamation activity in the U.S. Reclamation is a key component of the orderly phaseout of refrigerants and the new law is designed to assist the EPA to promote the growth of reclamation during the anticipated HFC phasedown. We view this legislation as a victory at the close of a difficult year. We are excited about Hudson’s future reclamation opportunities related to HFCs, and remain focused on advancing Kevin’s goals and principles.”

