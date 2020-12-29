Koch Real Estate Investments Makes $32 Million Long-Term Investment in Ladder Capital Corp

Koch exercised its option to do so under the strategic financing agreement reached in April 2020, in which Koch agreed to provide the Company with $206.4 million in senior secured financing to fund transitional and land loans.

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) announced that an affiliate of Koch Real Estate Investments, LLC exercised its option to invest $32 million in Ladder’s common equity, resulting in Ladder issuing 4 million shares today.

“We’re pleased to have a premier investor like Koch Real Estate Investments as a new long-term equity investor in Ladder,” Brian Harris, Ladder’s CEO said.

Jake Francis, President of Koch Real Estate Investments said, “We respect Ladder’s careful risk management and credit culture. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ladder management kept its word, taking the right steps to protect Ladder’s shareholders, and positioned the Company to capitalize on the expected dislocation in the commercial real estate sector over the next few years. Exercising our investment option in Ladder was an easy choice.”

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and Board of Directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity.