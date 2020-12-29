 

DermTech Receives Positive Medical Coverage by Geisinger Health System

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today that Geisinger Health System (“Geisinger”) has issued a positive medical benefit policy for its Commercial and Medicare Business Segment for the DermTech Pigmented Lesion Assay (“PLA”).

DermTech’s PLA is the first non-invasive gene expression test for the early detection of melanoma. The PLA has a 99% negative predictive value (NPV), meaning there is a less than 1% probability of the PLA missing a melanoma when administered properly.

Per the policy, which closely mirrors the final local coverage determination by the Medicare Administrative Contractor, Palmetto GBA MolDx: Gene expression profiling for cutaneous melanoma utilizing the Pigmented Lesion Assay RNA gene expression test on skin samples obtained via adhesive patches is considered medically necessary when the following criteria are met:

  • The lesion must meet one or more ABCDE criteria (Asymmetry, Border, Color, Diameter, Evolving)
  • Primary melanocytic skin lesions is between 5mm and 19mm
  • Lesion skin is intact (i.e., non-ulcerated or non-bleeding lesions)
  • Lesion does not contain a scar or has been previously biopsied
  • Lesion is not located in areas of psoriasis, eczema or similar skin conditions
  • Lesion has not already been diagnosed as melanoma or for which the clinical suspicion is sufficiently high that the treating clinician believes melanoma is a more likely diagnosis than not
  • Lesion is in areas other than palms of hands, soles of feet, nails, mucous membranes and hair covered areas that cannot be trimmed.

“We are thrilled that Geisinger Health System, an organization with a well-known commitment to quality healthcare delivery and innovation, reviewed the clinical dossier and peer-reviewed publication library for the PLA and issued a positive medical benefit policy. Using the PLA will enhance the early detection of melanoma sparing the patient the need for an invasive biopsy,” said Dan Visage, Senior Vice President of Payor Access for DermTech.

About DermTech

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.

