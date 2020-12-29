 

Saga Pure ASA Mandatory Notification of Trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") dated 29 December 2020 regarding completion of a private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

Espen Lundaas, CFO and primary insider, has on 29 December 2020 been allocated 300,000 shares in the Company in the Private Placement at a price of NOK 4.10 per share through his controlled company EL Investment AS. After the transaction, Espen Lundaas and associated companies have a holding of 2,300,000 shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




