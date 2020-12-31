 

Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program and Files Trademark Application for The Complete Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 15:00  |  140   |   |   
  • The trademark application can be found at USPTO.gov by searching “Complete Vaccine” in the Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS)
  • Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine enters GMP production for clinical supply
  • Ii-Key epitopes selected that elicit both CD4+ T Helper cell (Th1) and CD8+ responses that are necessary for long-term immune memory
  • Ii-Key epitopes elicited no Th2 T cell responses that have been linked to antibody dependent enhancement of disease and cytokine storm
  • Ii-Key epitopes have been used to purify Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies from convalescent COVID-19 patient serum
  • Neutralizing antibodies purified with Ii-Key epitopes have potential as a therapeutic treatment for COVID-19
  • Addressing emergence of mutant coronavirus strains
  • Exploring new opportunities to utilize Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines as a targeted universal booster designed to alleviate the immune related side effects reported with the current RNA vaccines

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) today announced that its majority owned public entity, NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, Inc. (NGIO), has filed for and expects to receive a trademark for The Complete Vaccine. A complete vaccine is designed to regulate the immune system to provide a targeted, neutralizing antibody response without generating off-target, non-neutralizing antibodies that can lead to antibody dependent enhancement of disease (ADE); further a complete vaccine should activate the appropriate T cell responses to yield long-term immune memory without activating detrimental Th2 responses that have been associated with immune-related complications of COVID-19 disease.

Generex also announced that significant progress has been made on the li-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine program. The team at NGIO has completed the T Cell assays and HLA typing of blood samples from 46 convalescent COVID-19 patients and 30 healthy pre-COVID donors (from 2017 and 2018), screening the immune regulatory activity of 33 Ii-Key epitopes. The results of the T cell screen demonstrated that numerous Ii-Key epitopes activate CD4+ Th1 and CD8+ responses; none of the Ii-Key epitopes tested activated any negative Th2 responses.

Seite 1 von 5


Generex Biotechnology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program and Files Trademark Application for The Complete Vaccine The trademark application can be found at USPTO.gov by searching “Complete Vaccine” in the Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS)Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine enters GMP production for clinical supplyIi-Key epitopes selected that elicit both CD4+ T …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MedMira Announces Product Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Integra Resources Establishes ATM
Dr. John Fahy Joins Revive Therapeutics as Scientific and Clinical Advisor for COVID-19 FDA Phase 3 ...
Sorrento Announces the Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to COFEPRIS (Mexico) for ...
BlackRock Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
RLH Corporation Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Sonesta International Hotels for $3.50 Per ...
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:36 Uhr
4.312
Generex Biotechnology steigt und steigt
27.08.20
6
Starker Breakout Generex Biotechnology mit viel Volume. Startschuss?