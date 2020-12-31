Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program and Files Trademark Application for The Complete Vaccine

The trademark application can be found at USPTO.gov by searching “Complete Vaccine” in the Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS)

Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine enters GMP production for clinical supply

Ii-Key epitopes selected that elicit both CD4+ T Helper cell (Th1) and CD8+ responses that are necessary for long-term immune memory

Ii-Key epitopes elicited no Th2 T cell responses that have been linked to antibody dependent enhancement of disease and cytokine storm

Ii-Key epitopes have been used to purify Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies from convalescent COVID-19 patient serum

Neutralizing antibodies purified with Ii-Key epitopes have potential as a therapeutic treatment for COVID-19

Addressing emergence of mutant coronavirus strains

Exploring new opportunities to utilize Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines as a targeted universal booster designed to alleviate the immune related side effects reported with the current RNA vaccines

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) today announced that its majority owned public entity, NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, Inc. (NGIO), has filed for and expects to receive a trademark for The Complete Vaccine. A complete vaccine is designed to regulate the immune system to provide a targeted, neutralizing antibody response without generating off-target, non-neutralizing antibodies that can lead to antibody dependent enhancement of disease (ADE); further a complete vaccine should activate the appropriate T cell responses to yield long-term immune memory without activating detrimental Th2 responses that have been associated with immune-related complications of COVID-19 disease.

Generex also announced that significant progress has been made on the li-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine program. The team at NGIO has completed the T Cell assays and HLA typing of blood samples from 46 convalescent COVID-19 patients and 30 healthy pre-COVID donors (from 2017 and 2018), screening the immune regulatory activity of 33 Ii-Key epitopes. The results of the T cell screen demonstrated that numerous Ii-Key epitopes activate CD4+ Th1 and CD8+ responses; none of the Ii-Key epitopes tested activated any negative Th2 responses.