 

Enthusiast Gaming Joins the ‘Comscore 100’ Ranking of Top 100 Internet Properties in the United States

One of only two gaming properties to make the list alongside Amazon’s TWITCH.TV

Ranked #1 Gaming Information property for unique visitor traffic from mobile devices

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is pleased to report that its owned and exclusive digital media property has been listed in the newly released Comscore ranking of Top 100 Properties in the United States. The ‘Comscore 100’ represents the largest owners of digital content across the Internet, from social media to search to ecommerce giants such as Google Sites, Facebook and Amazon Sites. The list is a significant milestone for direct advertising sales, and also serves as a filter within programmatic ad buying platforms to ensure brands run on the highest-quality web sites.

Within gaming, the company becomes one of only two properties in the Gaming Information category to make the list, alongside Amazon’s TWITCH.TV. Notably, the company ranked #1 in total unique visitor traffic for mobile web and mobile video, which are the fastest growing and most lucrative channels in digital advertising:

Enthusiast Gaming Ranked #1 in Mobile
    Mobile - United States
  Media Unique Visitors (000)
1 Enthusiast Gaming 30,242
2 TWITCH.TV 22,082
3 Future Games 20,118
4 GameSpot 18,126
5 IGN Entertainment 15,824
6 Machinima Main @ YouTube 14,170
7 FANDOM Games 12,581
8 Playstation Sites 11,203
9 Nintendo Co. 8,929
10 Polygon 8,051
Source: Comscore Media Metrix, Gaming Information, Mobile 18+, November 2020, US

“We applaud these new rankings, which verify the strength of our property not only as a leader in gaming but also as one of the Internet’s top destinations,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Whether it’s our dedicated gaming web sites, streaming channels, esports teams or gaming events, we offer the largest one-stop solution for leading brands to reach the lucrative and elusive gamer demographic across all aspects of the fan experience.”

