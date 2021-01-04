Enthusiast Gaming Joins the ‘Comscore 100’ Ranking of Top 100 Internet Properties in the United States

One of only two gaming properties to make the list alongside Amazon’s TWITCH.TV



Ranked #1 Gaming Information property for unique visitor traffic from mobile devices

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is pleased to report that its owned and exclusive digital media property has been listed in the newly released Comscore ranking of Top 100 Properties in the United States. The ‘Comscore 100’ represents the largest owners of digital content across the Internet, from social media to search to ecommerce giants such as Google Sites, Facebook and Amazon Sites. The list is a significant milestone for direct advertising sales, and also serves as a filter within programmatic ad buying platforms to ensure brands run on the highest-quality web sites.