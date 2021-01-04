Omnicell to Partner with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London on Development of European Technology-Enabled Intelligence Centre as Part of Expansion of Omnicell Systems Across the South East London NHS Integrated Care System
Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management and supply chain solutions for health systems, today announced its intent to enter a new partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London to develop technology-enabled inventory optimization and intelligence services.
As part of a £10.5 million capital investment, the South East London Integrated Care System (ICS) will expand the deployment of Omnicell automation systems across six acute hospital sites. This also includes the opportunity for Omnicell and the Trust to launch a European-based technology-enabled intelligence center with the aim to deliver advanced analytics to manage supplies and medications. Combined with the expansion of Omnicell automated dispensing systems across the South East London hospitals, it is expected that this technology-enabled intelligence center will provide a high level of visibility and actionable insights for the South East London Integrated Care System to improve efficiency and patient safety.
The Integrated Care System includes two of the UK’s biggest hospital trusts, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, as well as Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust. These Trusts are already using a mix of Omnicell’s XT supply and medication dispensing systems to manage clinical inventory and medications. The ICS successfully secured capital funding from the Department of Health Wave IV Estate Transformation Fund to undertake a regional supply chain transformation program.
By choosing Omnicell as its sole Inventory Management Solution, the Integrated Care System will be able to deliver consistency of practice and openly share data through a single instance based in the cloud. These systems, coupled with the expected technology-enabled intelligence centre based at Guy’s and St Thomas’, aim to provide total visibility of all medication and clinical inventory across the region. The solution will leverage the latest AI tools to provide real-time analytic support and system optimization. This will help reduce the risk of dispensing errors and help deliver the right medication, in the right place, at the right time.
0 Kommentare