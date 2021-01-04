Omnicell to Partner with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London on Development of European Technology-Enabled Intelligence Centre as Part of Expansion of Omnicell Systems Across the South East London NHS Integrated Care System

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management and supply chain solutions for health systems, today announced its intent to enter a new partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London to develop technology-enabled inventory optimization and intelligence services.

As part of a £10.5 million capital investment, the South East London Integrated Care System (ICS) will expand the deployment of Omnicell automation systems across six acute hospital sites. This also includes the opportunity for Omnicell and the Trust to launch a European-based technology-enabled intelligence center with the aim to deliver advanced analytics to manage supplies and medications. Combined with the expansion of Omnicell automated dispensing systems across the South East London hospitals, it is expected that this technology-enabled intelligence center will provide a high level of visibility and actionable insights for the South East London Integrated Care System to improve efficiency and patient safety.