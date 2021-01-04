 

Resonant’s Intellectual Property Portfolio Surpasses 300 Issued and Pending Patents

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 14:31  |  54   |   |   

Company’s Recent Patent Portfolio Focused on 5G XBAR Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter intellectual property (IP) connecting People and Things, today announced that its patent portfolio has grown 50% year-over-year, now comprising over 300 issued and pending U.S. and foreign patents – of which over 150 are related to Resonant’s groundbreaking 5G XBAR technology.

Resonant’s intellectual property portfolio is also actively supplemented with a comprehensive trade secret program designed to formally maintain the secrecy of Resonant’s proprietary technologies.

“2020 was a landmark year for intellectual property development at Resonant as we continued to build a significant protective moat around our technology – the strength of which has been validated through our strategic partnership with the world’s largest RF filter manufacturer,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “To that end, half of our portfolio and the bulk of 2020’s patent growth relates to our key XBAR RF filter technology, which is optimized for the wide bandwidths, high frequencies and low loss required for 5G and high frequency Wi-Fi bands.”

“Our success in patenting our groundbreaking XBAR technology positions us to seize an immense emerging market opportunity in 5G RF filters, which we expect will revolutionize and launch countless industries ranging from remote surgery to autonomous vehicles. We look forward to continuing to build out our already strong IP portfolio and further protect it with new patent applications and our active trade secret program,” concluded Holmes.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications. To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

