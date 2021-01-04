Verisign to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that its earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. (EST). The earnings news release will be distributed to the wire services at approximately 4:05 p.m. (EST) that day and will also be available directly from the company’s website at https://investor.verisign.com.

Verisign will host a live teleconference call on Feb. 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. (EST), which will be accessible by direct dial at (888) 676-VRSN (U.S.) or (786) 789-4776 (international), conference ID: Verisign. A listen-only live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available at https://investor.verisign.com. An audio archive of the call will be available at https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm.