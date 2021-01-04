 

Blue Apron Names Randy J. Greben Chief Financial Officer

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced that Randy J. Greben has been named Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective January 6, 2021.

Greben brings more than 20 years of finance and e-commerce operations experience to his new role, including a record of implementing strategic growth and scaling initiatives. As Chief Financial Officer, he will be responsible for Blue Apron’s financial and treasury functions, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski.

“Randy has helped drive growth in new business operations across different sales channels, while also implementing strategies to efficiently manage business operations. We believe that his experience across direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, and the food industry will be an asset to our senior management team and finance department,” said Kozlowski. “I look forward to Randy’s contributions in 2021 as we continue to build on our 2020 progress and the execution of our growth strategy.”

Prior to joining Blue Apron, Greben was Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at ANN Inc., which was a subsidiary of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. In his role, he oversaw corporate and brand finance, strategic planning, e-commerce product management, credit and loyalty programs, and several new business activations for the Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey brands. Greben also oversaw strategy implementation for multiple new business ventures, including the omni-channel launch for factory and outlet stores, and a next generation digital loyalty program.

Prior to ANN Inc., Greben served for approximately four years first as Chief Financial Officer and then as Chief Financial Officer and General Manager at Quidsi, which was a subsidiary of Amazon.com and a business best known for its flagship websites Diapers.com, Soap.com, and Wag.com. While there, he led approximately 1,300 associates across four locations in finance, accounting, tax, inventory management, operations, logistics, and customer care. At Quidsi, Greben helped develop a business strategy to drive growth and profitability. Prior to Quidsi, Greben served as central finance director for Tesco's U.S. venture, Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Markets, Inc., and held multiple finance roles at Taco Bell, a YUM! Brands company.

