 

DGAP-Adhoc DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATES ITS Q4 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATES ITS Q4 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK

04-Jan-2021 / 23:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, UK, 4 January 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), increases its Q4 2020 revenue outlook.

On 5 November 2020, Dialog indicated that it expected revenue for Q4 2020 to be in the range of US$380 million to US$430 million. The Company now expects revenue for Q4 2020 to be higher and in the range of US$436 million to US$441 million.

The increase in the outlook range is mainly due to stronger than expected consumer demand for 5G phones and tablets. The positive momentum in demand for these devices is currently expected to continue into Q1 2021.

The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 3 March 2021.

***



Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

For further information please contact:


Dialog Semiconductor
Jose Cano
Head of Investor Relations
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London
Matt Dixon
T: +44 (0)2037 271 137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt
Steffi Kim
T: +49 (0) 17 1556 5996
Steffi.Kim@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

