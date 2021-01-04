DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATES ITS Q4 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK 04-Jan-2021 / 23:33 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 5 November 2020, Dialog indicated that it expected revenue for Q4 2020 to be in the range of US$380 million to US$430 million. The Company now expects revenue for Q4 2020 to be higher and in the range of US$436 million to US$441 million.

The increase in the outlook range is mainly due to stronger than expected consumer demand for 5G phones and tablets. The positive momentum in demand for these devices is currently expected to continue into Q1 2021.

The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 3 March 2021.

