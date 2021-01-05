Airgain to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 13, 2021

Airgain management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held the same day. The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here .

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) , a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, has been invited to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Airgain management, please contact your Needham representative or Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860 or AIRG@gatewayir.com.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

