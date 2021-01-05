STMicroelectronics Boosts IoT Design Productivity with First STM32 Wireless Microcontroller Module

Geneva, January 5, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is offering a solution to accelerate the market introduction of new Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 based IoT devices with a miniature, ready-to-use STM32 wireless microcontroller (MCU) module.

The 7mm x 11.3mm STM32WB5MMG module lets product teams build connected devices without needing wireless-design skills. Made to enable low-cost PCB technology requiring a minimal number of layers, it integrates everything up to the antenna. Users can also leverage the tools, design wizards, radio stacks, and turnkey software libraries of ST’s STM32Cube MCU development ecosystem , available free of charge, to complete the project quickly and efficiently.

“Our first STM32-based wireless module simplifies technical challenges and extends exciting opportunities for smart connected devices,” said Ricardo de Sa Earp, Group Vice President, Microcontroller Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “A complete ready-to-use subsystem in a single package, the STM32WB5MMG assures excellent radio performance out of the box and comes as a certified solution according to Bluetooth , Zigbee , and OpenThread specifications.”

In addition, the module supports ST’s novel concurrent dual-protocol mode that lets any protocol based on IEEE 802.15.4 radio technology, including Zigbee 3.0 and OpenThread, connect the user directly to any Bluetooth Low Energy device.

Benefitting from all features of ST’s STM32WB55 ultra-low power wireless microcontroller ICs, the module addresses a wide variety of opportunities for smart-home, smart-building, and smart-factory equipment. Users can leverage the MCU’s dual-core architecture that separates radio and application-level processing for unimpeded performance, large memories for radio and application code and data storage, and state-of-the-art cybersecurity.