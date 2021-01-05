 

Nanox and USARAD Introduce Radiology AI Second Opinion Program

Platform offers first of its kind service based on a 300+ radiologist network and over 20 FDA 510(k)-cleared artificial intelligence algorithms to support medical diagnostic industry

NEVE ILAN, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announces an extension of its strategic collaboration with USARAD Holdings Inc., a US Joint Commission accredited teleradiology and telemedicine company, to launch an advanced radiology diagnostics service combining over 300 expert radiologists and artificial intelligence (AI) decision support algorithms and solutions.

In February 2020, Nanox and USARAD originally announced a strategic collaboration agreement for the deployment of 3,000 Nanox.ARC medical imaging systems across the U.S. The extension of the strategic collaboration agreement further strengthens the partnership as both companies are now jointly targeting insurance companies and other key constituents within the healthcare ecosystem, including outpatient imaging centers, throughout United States with the advanced radiology diagnostics service. Nanox aims for this program to become an integral part of the Nanox service offering, subject to FDA 510(k) clearance of the Nanox.ARC system.

Nanox and USARAD plan to use X-ray based algorithms (including 2D, and 3D tomosynthesis) to provide analysis of large datasets combined with expert radiologists’ interpretations through a unique proprietary workflow that prioritizes urgent cases. The service is planned to be launched with over 20 FDA 510(k)-cleared AI solutions after strategically partnering with several leading companies, including Zebra Medical https://www.zebra-med.com, AIDOC https://www.aidoc.com and QUREAI https://www.qure.ai.

The program is intended to launch in three categories:

  1. Population health screening and predictive analytics for conditions such as coronary arterial disease, stroke prevention and osteoporosis;
  2. Post-acute triage for urgent conditions such as pneumothorax, acute fractures and pneumonia (including COVID-19); and
  3. Routine peer review and quality assurance cases for conditions such as lung nodules, tumors and incidental vertebral compression fractures.
