 

ALSTOM SA Alstom successfully carried out an 8-year € 750 million senior bond issuance at a 0% fixed coupon

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR ANY PERSON LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Alstom successfully carried out an 8-year € 750 million senior bond issuance at a 0% fixed coupon

                                                                                                  
5 January 2021

Alstom has today successfully carried out the issuance of senior unsecured bonds for a total of € 750 million at excellent financial conditions.

The bonds have an 8-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 0% payable annually. The order book was oversubscribed more than 4 times.

The proceeds of the issue of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes including the financing of part of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation complementing the capital increases.

«Further to the large success of the € 2 billion capital increase announced on 3 December 2020, the rapid and successful placement of these bonds show investors’ great confidence in Alstom’s credit profile and balance sheet solidity, as well as in its strategy and ambition to become the leader in a more sustainable and smarter mobility. This bond issuance complements the financing of Bombardier Transportation acquisition which closing is expected on 29 January 2021 » said Laurent Martinez, Alstom’s Chief Financial Officer.

The settlement date will be on 11 January 2021 and on such date the bonds will be listed and admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The bonds will be rated Baa2 (stable outlook) by Moody's Investors Services Limited.
The bond issue was made by a syndicate of banks including Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, CIC, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank, Natixis, NatWest and UniCredit acting as Joint Global Coordinators.

  A propos d’ Alstom    
Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.

  		 
 
  Contacts Press :
Coralie COLLET - Tél. : +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations :
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

 

Claire LEPELLETIER - Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com 		 

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of any securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Alstom does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This press release shall not be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly to any U.S. Person or in or into the United States (each as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this press release.


 

Attachment


ALSTOM SA Alstom successfully carried out an 8-year € 750 million senior bond issuance at a 0% fixed coupon   NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR ANY PERSON LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE. …

