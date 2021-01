Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in the ICR Conference 2021

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will attend the ICR Conference 2021, which is being held virtually from January 11th-14th. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, January 14th at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.