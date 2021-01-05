DermTech Announces Appointment of General Counsel

“Ray is the perfect fit for DermTech’s general counsel role given his balanced experience in medical and consumer genomics, and his foundation in science and intellectual property law,” commented John Dobak, M.D., CEO of DermTech.

DermTech , Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the appointment of Ray Akhavan to the role of General Counsel. Akhavan will serve on the executive leadership team and have responsibility for all legal, intellectual property and compliance matters.

Akhavan has more than 16 years of experience that includes private practice at a prominent international law firm, as well as with leading companies in consumer genomics and cancer diagnostics. Most recently, Akhavan served as Associate General Counsel and Chief IP Counsel at Ancestry, and prior to that as General Counsel and Chief IP Counsel at Caris Life Sciences. Akhavan’s experience also includes working as a research biologist in the National Institutes of Health, and as a patent examiner at the United States Patent & Trademark Office. Akhavan was awarded a J.D. from Washington College of Law at American University and an M.S. in Molecular Biology from George Mason University.

Akhavan commented, “I’m very excited to join DermTech at this pivotal time. I look forward to working with the team to maximize DermTech’s potential in the genomic diagnostic space, currently focusing on early non-invasive detection of melanoma and other skin cancers using innovative cutting-edge technology.”

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform the practice of dermatology through more accurate diagnosis and treatment, and the elimination of unnecessary surgery, leading to improved patient care and lower costs. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.