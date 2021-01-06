 

COMPASS Pathways plc to participate in HC Wainwright and ICR investor conferences

London, UK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that members of its management team will participate in two investor conferences during the week of 11 January 2021.  

George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co‑founder, and Lars Wilde, President, Chief Business Officer, and Co‑founder, will be participating in a fireside chat available on demand from 11 to 14 January in conjunction with the HC Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference.

George Goldsmith and Lars Wilde will also present a business update and hold a fireside chat at 12:15 pm ET on 14 January at the Westwicke Healthcare Day at the ICR Conference 2021.

Audio webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website at https://ir.compasspathways.com/news-events/events. A replay of events will be available for 30 days following the event.  

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 21 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, USA. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

Contacts:

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401-290-7324


 

 


 


 

 

 


Disclaimer

