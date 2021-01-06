DLH to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor events during the first quarter of 2021:



Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference on January 20 The Alliance Global Partners’ Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and, if appropriate, a webcast event. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the conference hosts to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.