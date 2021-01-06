Funko Rings in New Year with Inaugural Funko Fair

“Funko is always discovering new ways to surprise and delight our fans by bringing the best of pop culture directly to them. Funko Fair is all about virtually showcasing the newest products that our incredible creative team has been working on for the past several months,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. “This is a terrific opportunity to usher in 2021 with a fresh slate of consumer products that celebrate imagination and pop culture.”

Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, is kicking off 2021 with its first-ever Funko Fair, a two-week long virtual affair that will introduce fans and partners to new products expected to hit retail later this year.

The following licensors have confirmed their participation in Funko Fair: Warner Bros. including DC, The Pokémon Company International, NBCUniversal, Five Nights at Freddy’s and many more. Additionally, there will be days designated for Disney, Marvel and Star Wars branded products by Funko.

Loungefly will also showcase their latest accessories.

The Fair kicks off the morning of January 19th with a new episode of FUN TV, a monthly short form production co-hosted by Brian Mariotti and Mike Becker.

For the full plan for Funko Fair, fans can follow along by tuning into Funko’s social media channels @originalfunko.

