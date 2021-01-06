CBIZ CMF Announces Rebrand to CBIZ Private Equity Advisory

Having supported more than 300 private equity firms and over 1,500 portfolio companies across North America, CBIZ Private Equity Advisory offers a robust continuum of high-touch and highly specialized services for every stage of the investment lifecycle, from pre-acquisition through exit.

CBIZ CMF , the private equity consulting practice of CBIZ, Inc. and a leading national advisor to the middle market, today announces it will operate under the new brand name of CBIZ Private Equity Advisory.

Providing comprehensive transaction, transition and transformation solutions, CBIZ Private Equity Advisory’s end-to-end services are divided into two core pillars:

Deal Advisory: Transaction due diligence; carve-out planning & execution; integration planning & execution; post-transaction finance FORWARD TM program; purchase accounting & valuation; preparation for exit; and executive talent.

Transaction due diligence; carve-out planning & execution; integration planning & execution; post-transaction finance FORWARD program; purchase accounting & valuation; preparation for exit; and executive talent. Performance Management & Improvement: Accounting operations & financial statement close; business process assessment & optimization; budgeting & strategic planning; financial, operational & cash forecasting; performance reporting & business intelligence (BI) solutions; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) enhancement; and enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation & technology strategy.

“Private equity is in our DNA; it’s at the core of everything we do,” said Seth Goldblum, Senior Managing Director for CBIZ Private Equity Advisory. “Transitioning our name to CBIZ Private Equity Advisory reinforces our commitment to the private equity market and reflects our position as the preeminent provider of solutions to middle-market private equity firms and their portfolio companies.”

CBIZ CMF, formerly known as CMF Associates, was acquired by CBIZ in 2017. Since that time, the combination of CMF with CBIZ’s existing private equity practice, along with the 2018 acquisition of Laurus Transaction Advisors, has resulted in rapid growth. These combined efforts led to the private equity consulting practice increasing its revenue over 100% in the last three years.

The CBIZ Private Equity Advisory team is staffed with over 100 professionals with Big 4-firm backgrounds and top-tier consulting and advisory expertise, as well as specialists who have worked for both private equity-owned businesses and private equity firms.

“Our team possesses an intimate understanding of private equity firm transactions and the nuanced relationship between private equity funds and their portfolio companies,” said Goldblum. “Now, our name will reflect this unparalleled level of expertise as we continue to grow and find unique solutions for private equity firms in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.”

For more information about CBIZ Private Equity Advisory, please click here.

About CBIZ Private Equity Advisory

CBIZ Private Equity Advisory is the premier transaction, transition, and transformation solutions partner for middle-market private equity firms and their operating companies. With experience serving over 300 private equity firms and 1,500 portfolio companies across North America, CBIZ Private Equity Advisory delivers deal advisory and performance management & improvement services at every stage of the investment lifecycle. CBIZ Private Equity Advisory designs and executes solutions focused on supporting investors and executives in optimizing outcomes and returns.

About CBIZ, Inc.

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005037/en/