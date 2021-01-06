 

Announcement Release Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group’s Governance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 20:00  |  59   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In September 2019, the Board of Directors of the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC) nominated Yann Caillère as the CEO of the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group, with the aim of implementing the Change Up strategic plan intended to accelerate the Group’s transformation.

Despite the brutal and violent health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the execution of this Plan under the full authority of Yann Caillère, incurred no delays and its efficiency has already been demonstrated by the growth delivered during non-lockdown periods of the year and the roll-out of the new organisation.

With Yann Caillère’s mission now successfully delivered within the scheduled time-frame, the Board of Directors of Pierre et Vacances SA met today and nominated Franck Gervais as CEO of the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group. He is to take up his position on 7 January 2021.

He will be seconded by Patricia Damerval (Executive CEO), the members of the Executive Committee and all of the Group teams.

Gérard Brémond stated: “I would like to thank Yann Caillère warmly for breathing fresh impetus into the Group alongside me and by undertaking his mission fully mobilised and with outstanding efficiency.
There is no doubt that the Change Up plan will provide a major base for the Group’s redeployment. “

After deciding to return to his consulting activities, Yann Caillère stated: “I would like to thank Gérard Brémond and the members of the Board of Directors for their trust and their support.
I owe the success of this plan to the excellent, professional and committed teams, especially in a backdrop complicated by the health crisis.
The plan will enable the Group to project itself into the future ambitiously and dynamically”.

Franck Gervais, 44 years old and a graduate from the prestigious French Polytechnique and Ponts et Chaussées Schools, successfully piloted the transformation of the Accor Group’s European sector. Previously at the French railway Group SNCF, he was CEO of Thalys and then of Voyages-SNCF.com.

This combination of operating-digital-marketing experience, strategic vision and recognised leadership can be fully applied to leading the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group in the future.

Franck Gervais stated: “I am extremely proud to become CEO of the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group, which has been constantly creating and innovating in the tourism and property development sectors since its creation in 1967. From the Avoriaz ski-station to Villages Nature Paris, the Group has always been a precursor under the impetus of its founding Chairman. While continuing on from the Change Up Plan, my aim is to project the Group’s business model, brand positioning and underlying performances into the future, by galvanizing its European leadership in sustainable and responsible tourism. The relevance and reputation of its brands and local tourism destinations meet the needs of holidaymakers looking for more meaning in their experiences. The property and tourism teams, especially those outside France, will lead innovative development projects and the Group’s underlying performances.”

Gérard Brémond stated: “I am delighted to welcome Franck Gervais into the Group as its Chief Executive. His expertise and recognised legitimacy in the tourism sector, as well as his young age, will enable us to implement the necessary changes post-Covid 19 while respecting the Group’s strategy. He can count on my full trust in him.”

Franck Gervais biography

Franck Gervais, 44, is a graduate from the French Ecole Polytechnique (1995/1998) and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées (1998/2001), and has an MBA from the Collège des Ingénieurs (2000/2001).

  • He started his career in 2001 as Head of the Air Base Service of the Departmental Directorate of Equipment in the Alpes-Maritimes region.
  • In 2004, he joined the Cabinet of the French Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Spatial Planning, Tourism and Sea as Transport and Research Technical Advisor and then Social and Budgetary Advisor.
  • In 2006, he became Director of the President’s Office and General Management of the SNCF before becoming Director of the North & West Ile de France rail network.
  • In 2010, he joined Eiffage as the CEO of Eiffage Travaux Maritimes et Fluviaux.
  • In 2011, he joined the transport sector as CEO of Thalys before becoming CEO of Voyages-SNCF.com in 2014.
  • In 2017, he was nominated CEO Europe for the Accor Group.

Franck Gervais is also a member of the Board of Directors of La Poste as a qualified personality (2020) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Union des Marques (2019).

(Photo on request)

Pierre et Vacances Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Announcement Release Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group’s Governance Regulatory News: In September 2019, the Board of Directors of the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC) nominated Yann Caillère as the CEO of the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group, with the aim of implementing the Change Up strategic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity