 

Medical Properties Trust Announces Public Offering of 32,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering to sell 32,000,000 shares of its common stock. The Company intends to grant the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,800,000 shares of its common stock.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund in part the previously announced transactions related to the acquisition of a portfolio of behavioral healthcare real estate assets located throughout the United Kingdom currently owned and operated by the Priory Group (“Priory”), a leading private provider of behavioral care in the United Kingdom, as well as the related costs and expenses of the transactions. The offering is not conditioned upon the successful completion of the Priory acquisition. The Company intends to use any remaining balance of the net proceeds from the offering (or if the Priory acquisition is not completed) for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying indebtedness (including amounts outstanding from time to time under its revolving credit facility and/or term loan facilities), working capital and capital expenditures, and potential future acquisitions.

Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC, BofA Securities, and J.P. Morgan will act as joint book running managers for the offering. The offering will be made under the Company’s effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement and the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@gs.com, BofA Securities, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by phone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

