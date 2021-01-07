Reduction of debt by conversion

The transaction will be initiated immediately after this announcement, where 215.205 new shares will be issued, corresponding to 2,42% of the total number of shares after the issue. The share price for the conversion is set as an average of the previous five trading days’ VWAP minus a discount of 10%.

Following a request from lender (Formue Nord), the company has agreed to issue new shares corresponding to convertible debt of DKK 2 million. This in accordance with the loan agreement.

For the company, this debt reduction is a positive step towards further strengthening of the company’s capital structure.

----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management.

Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0





Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Kapital Partner ApS

Jesper Ilsøe, tlf. +4526802728

Jernbanegade 4

1608 Copenhagen V

Denmark

www.kaptalpartner.dk