 

Indiva Reports Record Market Share for December 2020

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce record market share for the month of December.   Demand for Indiva’s edible products continues to rise as demonstrated by strong sell through data from Hifyre, and from the OCS, for the month of December.

Estimated market share across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario expanded from 36% in November to 42% share of sales in December, as Indiva further increased its lead in the #1 market share position in the edibles category:

  • Ontario #1 with 49% market share. Note: OCS data put Indiva market share in the Edibles category at 42.81% for December.
  • Alberta #1 with 41% market share.
  • British Columbia #1 with 44% market share.
  • Saskatchewan #1 with 29% market share.
  • Wana Sour Gummies led the Gummies category with $2.57 million in retail sales, or 27% market share overall in edibles, a sequential monthly increase of 6%.
  • Bhang continued to top the chocolate category.
  • Product ranking in December again showed the top three SKUs continue to be Wana Sour Gummies (led by Strawberry-Lemonade 1:1).
  • Six of the top 12 edible SKUs are from Indiva.

“We are delighted that customers and clients continue to support Indiva’s core edible brands in market, as evidenced by market share gains at the retail level. The improvement in market share is particularly encouraging given the backdrop of new entrants into the category. Edibles are one of the fastest growing categories in the cannabis market, and Indiva is committed to continuing to leverage the experience and innovation of our licensing partners to bring new edible products to market to support further growth,” said Niel Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indiva.

COVID-19
Government and private entities are still assessing the present and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiva has continued to operate with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to protect its employees. The Company continues to assess the customer, supply chain, and staffing implications of COVID-19 and is committed to making continuous adjustments to minimize disruption and impact. Indiva will remain proactive in its response to the pandemic and compliant with any and all provincial and/or federal policy enacted to protect Canadians.

