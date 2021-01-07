 

Skylight Health to Acquire US Clinic Group with over 6 Locations, $20 Million in Revenue and $3 Million EBITDA

  • Skylight Health to acquire US-based Healthcare Group which operates a network of over 6 primary and urgent care centers.
  • 2020 unaudited revenue of over $20 million and $3 million EBITDA.
  • Immediately accretive deal strengthens organizational team with a robust, centralized corporate infrastructure for national network.
  • Skylight Health forecasted annual revenue run rate now over $45 million and EBITDA run rate of $5.5 million after closing of the transaction.
  • Transaction expected to close Q1 2021.

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health”, “SHG” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Binding Letter of Intent (LOI) (the “Transaction), signed on January 6, 2021 to purchase 100% of the shares of a US Primary and Urgent Care clinic group (the “Clinic”) in an arms-length acquisition. For confidentiality reasons, the name and location of the group will remain undisclosed until the closing of the Transaction before the end of Q1 2021. The planned acquisition of the Clinic expands the Company’s bricks and mortar and telemedicine services within one of the existing Skylight Health states.

The Clinic has been operating an established and fast-growing network of primary care clinics. The group is actively credentialed with major insurance carriers. Aligned with SHG’s multi-disciplinary strategy, the Clinic employs a multi-disciplinary approach to patient care management. The Clinic has been successful in servicing Regional Health Systems with pre & post acute care, reducing emergency room visits and readmissions within the communities it serves. The Clinic’s clinical staff mix includes physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

The Clinic adds immediate incremental revenue to SHG as it strengthens its market share within an existing state, as well as builds upon the infrastructure to support SHG’s national network of clinics and further growth. The Clinic has built a sustainable and scalable corporate infrastructure including in-house revenue cycle management, credentialing, centralized scheduling, compliance, and medical leadership. SHG expects continuity of its leadership team and clinical staff post-acquisition.

