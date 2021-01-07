 

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. To Issue 1 Million Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that incentive share options to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company were granted today to officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company, with an exercise price of $0.33 per share. The options have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire one year from the grant date.

Reduction of Available Options and Exercise Term

The Company has chosen to issue options at this time to reduce the rolling volume of options issuable. Furthermore, the timeframe of expiration is reduced to one year. Should all the today announced options be exercised in the term, the aggregate amount payable to the treasury would be CA$ 330,000.

United States MSB License Update

This week, CEO Steve Marshall has visited the Florida based wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluGROUP USA Inc. to meet with officials for the eventual granting of initial Florida and Washington MSB Licenses. As per the news release dated 24 November 2020, once in possession of the Florida and Washington licenses, the Company will simultaneously apply for the twenty-seven (27) state licenses through the National Multistate Licensing System & Registry's (NMLS) Multistate Money Services Businesses Licensing Agreement (MMLA) Program.

About RevoluPAY

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a dual-licensed Canadian FINTRAC and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in the; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 171,645,885 shares issued and outstanding.

RevoluGROUP Canada, Inc.

"Steve Marshall"
______________________
STEVE MARSHALL
CEO

For further information, contact:
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.
Telephone: (604) 332 5355
Facsimile: (604) 687 3119
Email: info@revolugroup.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


