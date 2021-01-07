Euro Manganese Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V / ASX: EMN) (the " Company " or " EMN ") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Placement ") of 444,445 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Shares ") at a price of CAD $0.45 per Share. The subscription proceeds of CAD $200,000 will be used for general working capital purposes. Following the closing of the Placement, the Company will have 319,066,332 Shares issued and outstanding. In accordance with Canadian securities laws and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Shares issued pursuant to the Placement are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period expiring on May 8, 2021.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian waste recycling company, whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. EMN's goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel and aluminum alloys.

