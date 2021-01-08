Tauriga Sciences Inc. Increases its Product Liability Insurance Coverage to $10,000,000

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has increased its product liability insurance “Aggregate” coverage to $10,000,000 (previously it had been $8,000,000). This increase was completed due to substantial levels of interest (from potential retailers and major distributors), in carrying the Tauri-Gum product line. The Company has been evaluating a number of opportunities and is specifically cognizant of margins and quality of revenue – when it comes to choosing the right distribution partner(s) or retailer(s) to enter into relationships with. The Company also recently disclosed, the development of a 7th SKU of its flagship brand Tauri-Gum.



In other news, the Company continues to experience overall strength in its highest margin E-Commerce business segment. On Thursday January 7, 2021 the Company established a new daily record (“24-hour period”) for the # of individual online orders with 111 (the previous record had been 103, set on November 25, 2020).

Lastly, effective January 6, 2021, the Company has officially moved to a new corporate headquarters:

Please see Below:

Tauriga Sciences Inc.

4 Nancy Court, Suite 4

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

This change in corporate headquarters was enacted for safety and efficiency purposes, in response to the continued surge of the Pandemic.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com