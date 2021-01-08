Comcast Spectacor Advances Commitment to Renewable Energy and Sustainability

Comcast Spectacor, owner of the Wells Fargo Center arena and the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers, is advancing its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability at two of its primary facilities. Through an agreement with SunPower, a leading solar technology and energy service provider, Comcast Spectacor completed the installation of a 1.06 megawatt (MW) onsite solar system at the Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone at Voorhees in New Jersey. Comcast Spectacor has also introduced an electric Zamboni ice resurfacer and will achieve 100 percent renewable electricity supply for the facility starting in 2021.

Flyers mascot Gritty poses with the team’s new electric Zamboni ice resurfacer at Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ. (Photo: Comcast Spectacor)

The Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone at Voorhees is the training facility for the Philadelphia Flyers and the National Lacrosse League’s Philadelphia Wings and offers public ice-skating sessions and youth hockey activations year-round. Installation of the rooftop solar panels began in May 2020 and was completed in November 2020. Comcast Spectacor will sell the Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from the onsite solar and purchase national RECs to provide all Spectacor facilities with 100% renewable electricity. The Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone at Voorhees has also replaced its traditional propane Zamboni machine with an electric model.

“Comcast Spectacor is pleased to advance our support of renewable energy through this onsite solar technology installation by SunPower,” said Dave Scott, Chairman and CEO, Comcast Spectacor. “Combined with the activation of wind energy for Wells Fargo Center and our REC purchases, the Flyers will now train and compete in facilities completely powered by renewable electricity, which furthers Comcast NBCUniversal’s ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation.”

"Comcast Spectacor made a meaningful commitment to increase reliable, clean electricity in the Philadelphia region, and we are proud to help them achieve their mission with solar,” said Eric Potts, SVP, Commercial and Industrial Solutions at SunPower. “It’s not uncommon for a sports team to make an immense impact on its community — but the Philadelphia Flyers are raising the bar by using their footprint to work towards vital sustainability goals.”