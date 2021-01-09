 

NuLegacy Gold Announces C$12.5 Million Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.01.2021, 00:30  |  67   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 100,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.125 per Unit to raise gross proceeds to the Company of C$12.5 million (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.20 for a period of 36 months following closing of the Offering.

NuLegacy’s CEO Albert Matter comments that “Our recent winter 2020 drill program was highly successful; and subsequent analysis and geological remodeling strongly support our analysis that the Rift Anticline target bears significant structural and stratigraphic similarities and connectors to Barrick Gold’s Goldrush Carlin-style gold systems approximately 8 kilometres to the northwest.I We are utilizing the improved gold market conditions to strengthen our treasury. This will enable us to accelerate and expand our Spring/Summer 2021 drilling and exploration program.”

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to carry out an expanded exploration program on the Rift Anticline beyond the 12 core holes currently planned for the Spring-Summer 2021 drilling program, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is subject to, among other things, acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) with an initial closing scheduled for on or about January 18, 2021. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing.   The Company may pay finder’s fees in cash, shares or warrants or any combination thereof to certain finders and/or advisors in connection with the sale of Units in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

On trend:  NuLegacy Gold is focused on confirming high-grade Carlin-style gold deposits within the ~ 6 sq. km Rift Anticline target in the northwest corner of its flagship 108 sq. km (42 sq. mile) district scale Red Hill Property in the Cortez gold trend of Nevada. The Rift Anticline target is located on trend and adjacentI to the three, multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) which are ranked amongst the world’s thirty largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold mines and are three of Nevada Gold Mines’ most profitable mines. II

Seite 1 von 3
NuLegacy Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NuLegacy Gold Announces C$12.5 Million Private Placement THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NuLegacy Gold Corporation announces a non-brokered private placement of up …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at CTIC, HC Wainwright and Noble Capital Investor Conferences
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $12 ...
Biofrontera announces preliminary revenue figures for the full year 2020
Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock for Gross Proceeds of ...
Chimerix Acquires Oncoceutics to Expand Pipeline with Late-Stage Oncology Program
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $88.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Neptune Digital Announces Symbol Change Date and Corporate Update
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
SAGA PURE ASA: Share Capital Increase Registered
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
NuLegacy Completes First Four Holes In New Rift Anticline Target