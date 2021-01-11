WISeKey Partners with ISMOsys to Broaden the Reach of Secure Semiconductors

Geneva, Switzerland / London, United Kingdom – January 11, 2021 : WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company and ISMOsys EU (“ISMOsys”) ( I ntegrated S ales M arketing O perations Sys tems), the principal trading division of the Spectrum Electronics Group, today announced that they have joined forces to expand the reach of WISeKey’s secure semiconductors in several countries throughout Europe and other regions.

Effective immediately, ISMOsys will be actively representing WISeKey’s secure semiconductor products commercially across much of Europe including France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, UK, and Ireland, Nordics and Benelux regions, in addition to Turkey and India. ISMOsys represents major semiconductor and electronics component manufacturers in these areas and provides unparalleled support to design houses, designers and engineers.

WISeKey and ISMOsys see ignificant synergies that can be expected from this new partnership to drive improved delivery and expanded coverage. The extensive line of WISeKey’s secure products will be complementing ISMOsys current portfolio of products allowing them to deliver value and address almost any need in the market relative to security. ISMOsys on its side, will connect the WISeKey offer to the needs of its extensive base of customers and design partners through a local and efficient high touch model.

WISeKey’s Chief Revenue Officer, Ben Stump, commented, “We are excited to expand our relationship with ISMOsys to deliver the next-generation of secure semiconductor solutions to a broader array of customers. ISMOsys’ expertise and positive track record, as demonstrated by the initial success of this partnership in Turkey, should drive revenues for both companies.”

ISMOsys Group Managing Director, Nigel Watts added, “The WISeKey secure semiconductor product line is a perfect addition to our overall portfolio and we are delighted to be able to deliver these world-class products to our customers. The added value of and the demand for security in objects, connected devices and everything IoT related, is exponential in this day and age and we see WISeKey’s trusted and secured products as a perfect compliment to our existing offerings for our customers.”