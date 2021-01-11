 

Sol-Gel Technologies to Present at Upcoming 2021 Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 13:05  |  30   |   |   

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the company will present an overview of the Company and provide a business update at the following virtual investor conferences.

Solebury Trout 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
     
Speaker:   Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
Date:   January 11-15, 2020
Access:   Available on demand at the following Link
     
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference
     
Speakers:   Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer
Date:   January 11-14, 2020 
Access:   Available on demand to conference participants.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of Twyneo (benzoyl peroxide and tretinoin) cream, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, under investigation for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sol-Gel Contact:
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:
Michael Levitan
Solebury Trout
+1-646-378-2920
mlevitan@soleburytrout.com

Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.




Sol-Gel Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sol-Gel Technologies to Present at Upcoming 2021 Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference NESS ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
61
SLGL (Mkap $169 M) 2 Attraktive Medikamente vor Zulassung