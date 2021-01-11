 

Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Real Protect, a privately held, Brazil-based provider of managed security and cyber defense services (MSS), extending its cybersecurity presence and capabilities in Latin America. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Accenture acquires Real Protect

Founded in 2005, Real Protect is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro and has an office in São Paulo. Powered by two security operation centers, its managed security services business provides custom and packaged solutions to clients across Brazil. ​The company’s portfolio also includes threat monitoring, detection and incident-response capabilities, which will complement Accenture’s managed detection and response offerings.

“According to Accenture’s research, Brazil continues to be a hotspot for cybercrime, which we estimate could cost companies more than US$100 billion in lost revenues by 2023,” said Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally. “The acquisition of Real Protect is a natural complement to our existing Managed Security Services business, which offers tailored industry-focused solutions to help clients rapidly anticipate, detect and respond in real time to cyber threats. We welcome Real Protect to Accenture and are excited about what we can achieve together to help organizations be more resilient.”

Real Protect’s approximately 90 cybersecurity professionals, who serve a variety of clients in the healthcare, energy, oil & gas, and financial services industries, will join Accenture Security’s global workforce of nearly 7,000 professionals. Real Protect CEO Daniel Lemos will lead Accenture’s Managed Security Services business in Latin America.

“We are excited to join Accenture​ and tap into their breadth of MSS capabilities, building on the success we have achieved in our business to date,” said Lemos. “Together, our shared commitment to providing market-leading cybersecurity solutions positions us well to drive growth in the adoption of these services in Brazil and across Latin America.”

Real Protect was the first in Latin America to receive the international unified certification standard by the MSP Alliance, the world’s largest industry association and certification body for cloud computing and managed services professionals.

“Brazil is home to a variety of cybercriminal groups with specific tactics, which is a cyber threat that can be tackled with specialized Brazilian cyber defense and incident response specialists,” said Paulo Ossamu, Accenture Technology Lead for Latin America. “Real Protect will bring this expertise to complement our teams all over the region and enhance our commitment to help secure our clients’ businesses across their entire ecosystems in Latin America.”

