 

Ooma Appoints CFO Ravi Narula and General Counsel Jenny Yeh to Its Board of Directors

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the appointment of Ooma Chief Financial Officer Ravi Narula and Ooma General Counsel Jenny Yeh to its board of directors, effective January 8, 2021.

Ooma CFO Ravi Narula (Photo: Business Wire)

Narula joined Ooma as CFO in December 2014 and plays a key role in driving Ooma’s revenue growth and profitability, helping Ooma further execute its strategy with a goal of enhancing shareholder value. Prior to Ooma, he served as CFO at BigBand Networks and held senior finance positions at Gigamon and Deloitte & Touche. Narula also sits on the board of ChildFund International, a non-profit organization which helps children living in poverty improve their lives and advance their communities. Narula holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from DAV College in Dehradun, India, and earned CPA designations in California and Canada.

Yeh, who joined Ooma as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in December 2018, has built a strong in-house legal team while reinforcing regulatory and compliance initiatives across the company’s domestic and international operations. Prior to Ooma, she served as senior vice president and general counsel of Sphere 3D and executive counsel of General Electric’s corporate business development group. She began her career at Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich and Rosati, before becoming a partner at Baker & McKenzie. Yeh holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

“With the start of Ooma’s new fiscal year on February 1st, now is the time to expand the expertise on our board of directors,” said Eric Stang, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Ooma. “Ravi and Jenny have each contributed greatly to Ooma’s success and I’m confident they will add strategic insight, along with deep knowledge of the company’s objectives and opportunities, to the board’s deliberations.”

“I’m honored to be joining Ooma’s board and look forward to having a greater role in driving growth and further increasing long-term shareholder value,” said Ravi Narula, chief financial officer of Ooma. “I’m delighted to join this incredible board and look forward to more actively crafting and executing Ooma’s strategy.”

“This is a very exciting opportunity for me to help Ooma’s board on a deeper level to stay ahead of issues involving corporate governance, growth initiatives and international expansion,” said Jenny Yeh, general counsel and corporate secretary at Ooma. “I look forward to leveraging my legal and business expertise to advance strategies that will help fuel Ooma’s ongoing success.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Disclaimer

