 

SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro

Gastautor: AlsterResearch AG
11.01.2021, 14:31  |  61   |   |   

Ahead of schedule, Fielmann released strong prelim. FY 2020 results, beating both our and consensus estimates.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fielmann AG!
Long
Basispreis 65,15€
Hebel 19,50
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 74,90€
Hebel 10,04
Ask 0,57
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Market Cap EUR 5.7bn

BUY, PT EUR 75.00 (upside 10%)

Fielmann AG_update

 

Ahead of schedule, Fielmann released strong prelim. FY 2020 results, beating both our and consensus estimates. An EBT of c. EUR 170m comes in c. 10% above our previous estimate pointing towards a strong Q4 2020. In addition, Fielmann expressed confidence for fiscal 2021 which is backed by the recently acquired Spanish Óptica & Audiología Universitaria as well as a much more resilient business model than it has been at the beginning of the pandemic (mainly due to improved hygiene concepts and online ordering tools). With a solid balance sheet, we expect Fielmann to execute on its Vision 2025 strategy and to resume its dividend payment as soon as FY 2020. Remains BUY with new PT EUR 75.00 (old EUR 72.00)

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit www.research-hub.de

 

 

Fielmann Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro Ahead of schedule, Fielmann released strong prelim. FY 2020 results, beating both our and consensus estimates.

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Kepler Cheuvreux hebt Ziel für Fielmann auf 78 Euro - 'Buy'
13:53 Uhr
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt FIELMANN AG auf 'Kaufen'
13:39 Uhr
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt FIELMANN AG auf 'Buy'
08.01.21
BAADER BANK belässt FIELMANN AG auf 'Add'
08.01.21
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt FIELMANN AG auf 'Hold'
07.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt Fielmann auf 'Add' - Ziel 73 Euro
07.01.21
BAADER BANK belässt FIELMANN AG auf 'Add'
07.01.21
Optikerkette Fielmann übertrifft eigene Jahresprognose
07.01.21
Fielmann: Erwartungen werden übertroffen
07.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorläufige Zahlen Gesamtjahr 2020: Fielmann übertrifft Prognose (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
1.161
Fielmann läuft wie ein Uhrwerk
02.03.20
10
Juli 2019 - Fielmann läuft wie ein Brillengestell