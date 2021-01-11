Net Asset Value(s)

 

Octopus AIM VCT plc

11 January 2021

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 04 January 2021 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 120.1 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 15 January 2021, to those shareholders on the register on 18 December 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295


