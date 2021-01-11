 

CIRCOR International to Present at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on January 13, 2021

11.01.2021   

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR), one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Buckhout will present at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference at 9:15 a.m. ET Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page of the CIRCOR investor relations website, https://investors.circor.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website for 90 days.

ABOUT CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
 CIRCOR International is one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers’ most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to more than 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. The Company has a global presence with approximately 3,200 employees and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.circor.com.

