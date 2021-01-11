CIRCOR International to Present at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on January 13, 2021

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR), one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Buckhout will present at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference at 9:15 a.m. ET Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page of the CIRCOR investor relations website, https://investors.circor.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website for 90 days.